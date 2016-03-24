FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabina Gold And Silver says Q4 net loss of $4.6 mln
March 24, 2016 / 10:35 PM

BRIEF-Sabina Gold And Silver says Q4 net loss of $4.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Sabina Gold And Silver Corp :

* Sabina gold & silver announces financial results for the year ended december 31, 2015

* During year, company focused on a number of cost saving measures including a reduction of number of board members

* In q4, 2015, company reported a net loss of $4.6 million compared to a net loss of $2.4 million

* During year, focused on number of cost saving measures, including additional staff reductions, a 50% reduction of directors’ fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

