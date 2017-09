March 24 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc :

* w&t offshore announces decrease in borrowing base under revolving bank credit facility

* Borrowing base under its revolving bank credit facility has been reduced to $150 million from $350 million , effective march 23 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; ; +1 646 223 8780)