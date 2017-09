BRIEF-Hill International Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.02

March 24 (Reuters) - Hill International Inc :

* Total backlog at december 31, 2015 was $860 million, down 2.2% since september 30, 2015

* Hill international reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $189.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $168.6 million

* During q4 , there were unusual expenses totaling $5.0 million that adversely impacted company’s financial results

* Estimates that consulting fee revenue in 2016 will be between $630 million and $660 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; ; +1 646 223 8780)