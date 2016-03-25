FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy to reduce workforce; make senior management changes as part of corporate reorganization
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy to reduce workforce; make senior management changes as part of corporate reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Says total workforce reduction of 26 employees and 17 contractors

* Says will incur a one-time charge of approximately $2.1 million related to severance payments

* Bonanza creek energy, inc. Announces corporate reorganization and senior management changes

* Bonanza creek energy says executive vice president and cfo, and executive vice president and general counsel will separate from their positions

* Bonanza creek energy sees annual general and administrative expense and lease operating expense to be reduced by approximately $7.6 million and $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.