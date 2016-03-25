BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy to reduce workforce; make senior management changes as part of corporate reorganization

March 25 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Says total workforce reduction of 26 employees and 17 contractors

* Says will incur a one-time charge of approximately $2.1 million related to severance payments

* Bonanza creek energy, inc. Announces corporate reorganization and senior management changes

* Bonanza creek energy says executive vice president and cfo, and executive vice president and general counsel will separate from their positions

* Bonanza creek energy says executive vice president and cfo, and executive vice president and general counsel will separate from their positions

* Bonanza creek energy sees annual general and administrative expense and lease operating expense to be reduced by approximately $7.6 million and $3.1 million