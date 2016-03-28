FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Southcross Holdings LP files prepackaged reorganization plan
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Southcross Holdings LP files prepackaged reorganization plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp :

* Southcross Holdings LP files prepackaged reorganization plan; Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (nyse:sxe) not included

* Filed a pre-packaged plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code

* If approved, plan is expected to result in elimination of almost $700 million of funded debt and preferred equity obligations

* To fund operations during proceedings, certain of holdings’ owners will provide up to $85 million in dip financing

* Additional $85 million will be provided upon effective date of por

* In exchange for $170 million investment, owners will receive two-thirds of equity of reorganized holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.