FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc

* CPI Aerostructures announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $31.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $97.5 million to $103.5 million

* Total backlog as of December 31, 2015 was $387.3 million compared with $403.7 million as of December 31, 2014

* Sees 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $9.8 million to $10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.