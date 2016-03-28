FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avon adds Cathy Ross to board of directors
March 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avon adds Cathy Ross to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc

* Cathy Ross named to Avon Products Inc board of directors

* Ross will serve on audit committee and will stand for election at company’s 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

* Ross is one of two independent directors who are being jointly selected by Avon and Cerberus under terms of transaction

* Until her retirement in 2014, Ross served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Fedex express

Addition of Ross increases size of Avon board from nine to ten members

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
