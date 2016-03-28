FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avon Products and Barington Capital Group reach agreement
March 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avon Products and Barington Capital Group reach agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc

* Avon Products Inc and Barington Capital Group L.P. reach agreement

* Barington has agreed to withdraw its nominations for election to Avon’s board of directors at company’s 2016 annual meeting

* Barington has been granted right to approve appointment of an independent director to avon board

* Barington has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of nominees proposed by avon board

* Independent director to Avon board that will be selected jointly by company and cerberus capital management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
