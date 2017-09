March 28 (Reuters) - Yandex Nv

* Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Director and Chairman

* Company’s Chairman Alfred Fenaughty passed away on Saturday at age of 90

* Says John Boynton appointed interim chairman of the board

* Boynton, age 50, is currently chairman of nominating and compensation committees and serves on audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: