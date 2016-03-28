FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry reports Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share
March 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry reports Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share

March 28 (Reuters) - Kingold Jewelry Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Kingold Jewelry reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015

* Says expects to process between 50 metric tons and 60 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2016

* Kingold Jewelry qtrly net sales were $280.8 million , compared to $209.3 million

* Company anticipates narrowing 2016 gold sales guidance throughout year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
