BRIEF-HCP CFO Schoen will leave to become president of BioMed Realty

March 28 (Reuters) - Hcp Inc

* Hcp announces cfo transition; mr. Schoen will leave to become president of biomed realty

* Says spencer stuart retained to lead search for new cfo

* Says schoen will remain in his current role at hcp through may 22 to oversee reporting of q1 earnings

* Says timothy schoen , executive vice president and chief financial officer, is leaving hcp

* Has commenced process of recruiting successor for schoen,has retained spencer stuart ,global executive search firm, to lead search process