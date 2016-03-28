FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners to buy McKee Terminal Services Business for $240 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners to buy McKee Terminal Services Business for $240 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners Lp announces acquisition of Mckee Terminal Services business for $240 million

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $139 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Business to be acquired is expected to contribute approximately $28 million of ebitda in its first twelve months of operation

* Says upon closing, co plans to enter into a 10-year terminaling agreement with a subsidiary of Valero

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $65 million of cash, and issuance of additional units valued collectively at approximately $36 million

* Terms of transaction were approved, subject to execution of definitive documentation, by board of directors of general partner

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says the transaction is expected to close effective april 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.