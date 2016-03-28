FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBAC says continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry
March 28, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MBAC says continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Mbac Fertilizer Corp

* MBAC provides update on its strategic review process

* Continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry

* Parties have agreed to further extend LOI ,which contains an exclusivity clause,deadline for entering into definitive binding documentation

* No assurance that potential transaction will be successfully agreed and concluded

* No assurances that company will pursue or complete a business transaction or sale under its strategic process Source text for Eikon: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
