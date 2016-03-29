FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lennar Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.63
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lennar Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp

* Lennar reports first quarter EPS of $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* In Q1 of 2016, average sales price of homes delivered increased 12 pct year-over-year to $365,000

* Q1 deliveries of 4,832 homes, up 12 pct

* Q1 backlog of 7,670 homes - up 13 pct; backlog dollar value of $2.8 billion - up 19 pct

* Q1 gross margin on home sales of 22.7 pct, compared to 23.1 pct in Q1 2015

* Q1 new orders of 5,794 homes, up 10 pct

* Q1 new orders dollar value of $2.1 billion, up 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.