March 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp :

* Destination Maternity reports improved fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 results

* Q4 sales $118.3 million versus $121.2 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Announces new term loan and extension of existing credit facility

* Destination Maternity Corp qtrly comparable sales decreased 3.5 pct

* Destination Maternity Corp sees 2016 comparable sales increase in low, single digits

* Entered into a new secured term loan agreement for $32 million due March 25, 2021

* Proceeds of loan were used to pay down existing borrowings under company’s credit line

* In connection with debt refinancing company’s board of directors agreed to suspend company’s quarterly dividend

* Destination Maternity Corp sees 2016 gross margin to increase approximately 100 basis points, with essentially flat gross margin in Q1 of fiscal 2016

* For fiscal 2016 co projects after-tax earnings benefit of approximately $0.04 per diluted share

* For fiscal 2016 co projects after-tax cash benefit of approximately $3 million from relocations

* Through Easter, Q1 fiscal 2016 comparable store sales were down in mid-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
