BRIEF-Science Applications International Q4 EPS $0.60
March 29, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Science Applications International Q4 EPS $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp

* SAIC announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 revenue $1.068 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net bookings for quarter were about $0.9 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of about 0.8

* Estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of fiscal 2016 was approximately $7.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
