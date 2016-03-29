FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mccormick Q1 sales rose 2 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mccormick Q1 sales rose 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items

* Q1 sales rose 2 percent

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 to $3.75 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2015 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Mccormick reports on first quarter results and latest 2016 financial outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.65 to $3.72

* For 2016 fiscal year, adjusted financial outlook as it now expects lower impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates

* Reaffirmed its expected growth rate for sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share for fy 2016

* Company plans to grow sales 4% to 6% in constant currency in 2016

* On-Track to deliver at least $95 million of cost savings in 2016

* Fy earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $4.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.