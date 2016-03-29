FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adamis pharmaceuticals to acquire US Compounding
March 29, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adamis pharmaceuticals to acquire US Compounding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Adamis pharmaceuticals announces agreement to acquire us compounding

* Agreement usc will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of adamis

* All of outstanding shares of usc will be converted into right to receive approximately 1.62 million shares of adamis common stock

* Under terms of agreement, adamis will assume certain secured debt obligations

* Expect usc will generate at least $5 million in operating income over first 12 months

* Expect new division to achieve an annualized run rate of $50 million per year within 24 months after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

