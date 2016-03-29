FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amaya CEO David Baazov to take voluntary leave of absence
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amaya CEO David Baazov to take voluntary leave of absence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Amaya Inc

* Amaya Chairman and CEO, David Baazov, to take voluntary leave of absence; Dave Gadhia appointed interim chairman; Rafi Ashkenazi appointed interim CEO

* Baazov will remain a member of Amaya’s board of directors

* Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on preparing an offer to acquire Amaya

* Board became aware of a decision of Bureau De Decision Et De Revision

* Baazov has recently advised Amaya that he continues to intend to make an offer to acquire company

* Special committee has not made a determination as to whether a sale of Amaya is in best interests of company at this time

* To date, Amaya has not received an offer from baazov

* Bureau De Decision Et De Revision discloses additional amf investigations into alleged conduct of Baazov and others

* Baazov is taking this leave to respond to certain allegations made against him by Autorité Des Marchés financiers

* Additional AMF investigations beyond scope of charges and of internal investigation referred to in Amaya’s March 23rd announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
