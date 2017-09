March 29 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc :

* Pain Therapeutics resubmits REMOXY new drug application to the U.S. Food and drug administration

* Expects to be notified by FDA of a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date within 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)