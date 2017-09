March 29 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals :

* Updates 3112 HPV immunotherapy development plan

* Companies intend to advance combination immunotherapies in populations with continued unmet need, potential for registrable endpoint

* Planned enrollment of European organization for research and treatment of cancer trial will not go forward