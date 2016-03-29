BRIEF-AVG names Jeff Ross as its new chief financial officer

March 29 (Reuters) - AVG Technologies NV

* AVG Technologies welcomes Jeff Ross as its new chief financial officer

* Jeff Ross will be succeeding outgoing CFO John Little who will remain through completion of transition duties

* Ross is joining company in early April and will assume title of CFO day following Q1 earnings announcement

* Ross will also be a member of average's management board, pending shareholder approval