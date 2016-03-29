FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces amendment to credit facility
March 29, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces amendment to credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Announces amendment to credit facility

* Co and units entered into an amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility

* Amendment adds a new minimum liquidity financial covenant and reduces aggregate principal amount of commitments by $152 million

* Amendment removes maximum leverage ratio financial covenant and delays implementation of an interest coverage ratio covenant until July 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

