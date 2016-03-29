BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces amendment to credit facility

March 29 (Reuters) - Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Announces amendment to credit facility

* Co and units entered into an amendment to senior secured revolving credit facility

* Amendment adds a new minimum liquidity financial covenant and reduces aggregate principal amount of commitments by $152 million

* Amendment removes maximum leverage ratio financial covenant and delays implementation of an interest coverage ratio covenant until July 2018