BRIEF-Pioneer Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

March 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Pioneer announces fourth quarter 2015 results

* Q4 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $26.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $117 million to $127 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.66

* Q4 loss per share $0.15

* Order backlog at december 31, 2015 was $28.7 million , as compared to $36.0 million at december 31, 2014