FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q4 earnings per share $0.53
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q4 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc

* Q4 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $234.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $229.4 million

* Dave & buster’s entertainment, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 6.0 percent

* Sees fy 2016 total revenues of $967 million to $987 million

* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales increase of 2% to 4%

* Fy2016 revenue view $862.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.