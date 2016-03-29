BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q4 earnings per share $0.53

March 29 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc
* Q4 non-gaap pro forma earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $234.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $229.4 million
* Dave & buster’s entertainment, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 6.0 percent
* Sees fy 2016 total revenues of $967 million to $987 million
* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales increase of 2% to 4%
* Fy2016 revenue view $862.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S