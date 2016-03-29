FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Q4 adj loss per share $0.09
March 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Sandridge energy, inc. Updates shareholders on operations and reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sandridge energy inc says introducing 2016 capital spend guidance of $285 million, about 60% below 2015 levels

* Sandridge energy inc says q4 production of 6.7 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

