BRIEF-Sandridge Energy Q4 adj loss per share $0.09

March 29 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Inc

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Sandridge energy, inc. Updates shareholders on operations and reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sandridge energy inc says introducing 2016 capital spend guidance of $285 million, about 60% below 2015 levels

* Sandridge energy inc says q4 production of 6.7 mmboe