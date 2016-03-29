BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines reports Q4 revenue of C$73.5 mln

March 29 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wesdome announces 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results

* Q4 revenue C$73.5 million

* Qtrly gold production of 13,570 ounces

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd sees forecast Q1 overall production of approximately 8,300 ounces with 5,500 ounces from Eagle river and 2,800 ounces from Mishi

* Says production in 2016 at Eagle River Complex was forecasted to range between 54,000 - 60,000 ounces of gold

* Company anticipates achieving lower range of its 2016 overall production forecast

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd sees Q2 overall production of approximately 12,000 ounces with 9,000 ounces coming from Eagle River and 3,000 ounces from Mishi

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.05, revenue view C$28.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S