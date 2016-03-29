FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Upland Software sees FY 2016 revenue $70 million to $74 million
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Upland Software sees FY 2016 revenue $70 million to $74 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $70 million to $74 million

* Upland software reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.2 million

* Says 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $9.0 to $11.0 million

* Says expects reported total revenue to be in range of $17.1 million to $18.1 million in q1 2016

* Says adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $1.7 to $2.3 million in q1 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $17.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.53, revenue view $72.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
