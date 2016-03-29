BRIEF-Northwestern reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.20 to $3.40

March 29 (Reuters) - Northwestern Corp

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.20 to $3.40

* Says a 3 - 2 decision from montana public service commission to disallow replacement power costs from a july 2013 outage at colstrip unit 4

* Says decision will result in an approximately $9.7 million pretax charge to earnings in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mpsc ultimately disallowed $8.2 million of replacement power costs and an additional $1.5 million of portfolio modeling costs