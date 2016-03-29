FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northwestern reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.20 to $3.40
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwestern reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.20 to $3.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Northwestern Corp

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.20 to $3.40

* Says a 3 - 2 decision from montana public service commission to disallow replacement power costs from a july 2013 outage at colstrip unit 4

* Says decision will result in an approximately $9.7 million pretax charge to earnings in 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mpsc ultimately disallowed $8.2 million of replacement power costs and an additional $1.5 million of portfolio modeling costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.