March 29 (Reuters) - Connacher :

* Announces Q4 2015 And Year End 2015 results

* Q4 2015 revenue, net of royalties, decreased 58% to $41.1 million

* Q4 2015 production decreased 9% to 13,919 barrels per primarily due to natural declines

* Based on field estimates, average production for q1 2016 is anticipated to be 5,900 bbl/d at great divide