BRIEF-Tallgrass Development announces agreement to acquire additional interest in Rockies Express pipeline
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tallgrass Development announces agreement to acquire additional interest in Rockies Express pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Tallgrass Development announces agreement to acquire additional interest in Rockies Express pipeline

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Deal for $440 million

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Transaction has been approved by applicable boards of both Tallgrass and Sempra

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Signed purchase agreement with unit of Sempra U.S. Gas and Power to acquire Sempra’s 25 percent interest in Rockies Express pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

