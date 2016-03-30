FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.85
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc

* Lululemon Athletica Inc announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2015 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.285 billion to $2.335 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15

* For the first quarter of fiscal 2016, we expect net revenue to be in the range of $483 million to $488 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total comparable sales, increased by 11% for the fourth quarter on a constant dollar basis

* Sees Q1 total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* Says inventory at the end of fiscal 2015 was $284.0 million compared to $208.1 million at the end of fiscal 2014

* Qtrly direct to consumer net revenue increased 28% to $146.3 million

* Says comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased by 5% on a constant dollar basis

* Sees FY total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis

* FY earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $485.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $483 million to $488 million

* Sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.