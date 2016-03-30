BRIEF-State Street to buy GE Asset Management for up to $485 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* Total purchase price of up to $485 million

* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating-basis eps for the first full 12-month period following the close of the transaction

* Expects transaction to be accretive to operating-basis earnings per share for first full 12-month period following closing

* In first full twelve-month period following close of deal, fee revenue from deal is expected to be approximately $270 - $300 million

* Sees total projected merger and integration costs of $70-$80 million through 2018

* Anticipate issuing preferred shares prior to the close of the transaction to offset the impact on leverage ratios

* State street agrees to acquire GE Asset Management

* Transaction is expected to increase SSGA’s assets under management by approximately $100 billion upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)