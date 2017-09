March 30 (Reuters) - Interoil Corp

* Interoil drilling update and 2015 results

* Have reduced guidance on our expected 2016 spend to a lower range of $155 million to $170 million

* Proposal to increase and extend credit facility.

* Proposed to complete increased and extended credit facility in q2 of 2016

* In discussions with lenders to increase and extend credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)