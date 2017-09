March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Geothermal :

* U.S. Geothermal inc concludes strategic alternatives process

* Formally concluded previously announced evaluation of strategic alternatives

* Board determined that continuing to execute co's strategic growth plan is best path to maximizing long term stockholder value