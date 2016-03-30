FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unifirst reports Q2 earnings per share $1.16
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unifirst reports Q2 earnings per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Unifirst Corp

* Announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.455 billion to $1.467 billion

* Q2 revenue $363.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $362.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.45 to $5.65

* Q2 earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

