March 30 (Reuters) - Birner Dental Management Services Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.20

* Birner dental management services, inc. Announces results for fourth quarter and year ended 2015

* Qtrly revenue decreased $293,000 , or 1.9%, to $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)