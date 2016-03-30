FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Focused Capital provides update on transaction with Agnity Global, Inc
March 30, 2016

BRIEF-Focused Capital provides update on transaction with Agnity Global, Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Focused Capital Corp

* Focused Capital Corp. provides update on proposed qualifying transaction with Agnity Global, Inc.

* Says currently anticipate proposed transaction will proceed by way of a triangular merger transaction under Delaware law

* Says Agnity Global will combine its corporate existence with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Focused

* Focused Capital says anticipate Board Of Directors of resulting issuer will consist of 5 directors, all of whom will be nominated by Agnity Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

