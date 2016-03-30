BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources LLC signs agreement to sell scoop/stack assets in Oklahoma

March 30 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc
* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC signs agreement to sell scoop/stack assets in Oklahoma
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says deal valued at $280 mln
* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce borrowings under company’s reserve-based credit facility
* Says Vanguard anticipates providing updated operating and financial guidance for 2016
* Says sale to entities managed by Titanium Exploration Partners, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: