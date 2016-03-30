FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources LLC signs agreement to sell scoop/stack assets in Oklahoma
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources LLC signs agreement to sell scoop/stack assets in Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC signs agreement to sell scoop/stack assets in Oklahoma

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says deal valued at $280 mln

* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce borrowings under company’s reserve-based credit facility

* Says Vanguard anticipates providing updated operating and financial guidance for 2016

* Says sale to entities managed by Titanium Exploration Partners, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.