March 30 (Reuters) - Sanchez Production Partners Lp

* Sanchez production partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $26.1 million

* Partnership’s “base case forecast” estimates that 2016 adjusted ebitda will range from $54 million to $60 million

* Partnership’s q4 2015 production totaled 336 mboe for average net production of 3,650 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)