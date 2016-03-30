FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progress Software reports q1 earnings per share of $0.06
March 30, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Progress Software reports q1 earnings per share of $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.29

* Sees fy non-gaap revenue is expected to be between $414 million and $420 million

* Sees fy non-gaap earnings per share is expected to be between $1.57 and $1.63

* Says authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization to $203 million

* Sees fy adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $80 million and $85 million

* Qtrly total revenue $89.5 million versus $81.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $93.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $102.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $428.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees negative currency translation impact on fy 2016 outlook of $0.02 to $0.03 on non-gaap earnings per share

* Progress software reports 2016 fiscal first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $93 million to $96 million

* Progress software corp says revised guidance for fiscal year ending november 30, 2016

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.57-$1.63 versus previous forecast of $1.59 to $1.65

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap revenue $414 million -$420mln versus prior forecast of $427 million to $433 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
