FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q4 revenue of $9.9 mln vs $12.5 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold reports Q4 revenue of $9.9 mln vs $12.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Sandstorm Gold Ltd Qtrly Net Loss Of $25.0 Mln Vs Q4 2014

* Sandstorm gold announces fourth quarter and annual results

* Qtrly revenue of $9.9 million versus $12.5 million

* Says gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 40,000 - 50,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces

* Forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020

* Says may purchase up to 6.9 million of its common shares, representing 5% of company’s issued and outstanding common shares

* Says any common shares acquired by company under ncib will be cancelled

* Net income of $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.