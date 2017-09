March 30 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp

* Corsa coal announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Sees total sales of 1,525,000 to 1,825,000 tons for the year ended dec 31, 2016

* Corsa coal corp qtrly revenues $ 26.6 million versus $ 51.2 million