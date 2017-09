March 30 (Reuters) - Virginia Hills Oil Corp :

* Virginia hills oil corp. Announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end results

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.13

* Expecting Q1 volumes to average between 1,425 boe/d and 1,450 boe/d with production rates exiting Q1 of 1,525 to 1,575 boe/d

* Qtrly total production 1,464 boe/d versus 1,885 boe/d