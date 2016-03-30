BRIEF-Terraform Global CEO Wuebbels to step down

March 30 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc:

* Terraform Global announces senior management change

* Says President and CEO Brian Wuebbels steps down

* Says Ilan Daskal joins board of directors

* Says Office of Chairman established

* Says Office of Chairman will be led by Peter Blackmore, an independent director and chairman of company

* Says independent directors Christopher Compton, Hanif Dahya and Jack Jenkins-Stark will also join Office of Chairman