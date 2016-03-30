FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Terraform Global CEO Wuebbels to step down
March 30, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global CEO Wuebbels to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc:

* Terraform Global announces senior management change

* Says President and CEO Brian Wuebbels steps down

* Says Ilan Daskal joins board of directors

* Says Office of Chairman established

* Says Office of Chairman will be led by Peter Blackmore, an independent director and chairman of company

* Says independent directors Christopher Compton, Hanif Dahya and Jack Jenkins-Stark will also join Office of Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
