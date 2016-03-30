FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp qtrly shr $0.14
March 30, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp qtrly shr $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2015 year-end results & conference call

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* On February 18, 2016 special committee announced that it was pursuing a monetization process

* Talks are ongoing with third parties who had expressed an interest in monetization transaction involving co and/or its assets

* Special committee’s strategic review process is continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
