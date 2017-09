March 30 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP:

* Landmark infrastructure partners lp announces pricing of public offering of series a preferred units

* Priced public offering of 800,000 of 8.00% series a cumulative perpetual preferred units at $25.00 per series a preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)