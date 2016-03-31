FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Instruments
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Vishay Precision Group Inc

* Purchase price for this business is approximately $11.0 million

* VPG will finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and third party borrowings

* VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire pacific instruments

* Purchase price for this business is approximately $11.0 million

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
