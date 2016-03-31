BRIEF-VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Instruments

March 31 (Reuters) - Vishay Precision Group Inc

* Purchase price for this business is approximately $11.0 million

* VPG will finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and third party borrowings

* VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire pacific instruments

* Will finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and third party borrowings