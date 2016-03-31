FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cara to buy St-Hubert for $537 million
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cara to buy St-Hubert for $537 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd

* Announces purchase Of St-Hubert

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of groupe St-Hubert Inc

* Deal for $537 million

* Transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted net earnings per share

* Combined businesses to achieve an estimated $10 million of annual run-rate synergies within 3 years

* Intends to finance acquisition with credit facility upsized to $700 million and $50 million from issuance of cara subordinate voting shares

* Scotiabank, syndicate of lenders have provided Cara with fully committed credit facilities for full purchase price plus transaction expenses

* As a result of St-Hubert acquisition, Cara now expects it will exceed its 5-7 year growth targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
