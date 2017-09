March 31 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc

* Sorl Auto Parts reports the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 results

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $200 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 sales $56.9 million

* For fiscal year 2016, management expects net income to be approximately $11.5 million

